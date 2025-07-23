Remembering Ozzy Osbourne: Stars pay tribute to Prince of Darkness

FILE PHOTO: Ozzy Osbourne performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Entertainers are remembering Osbourne after his sudden death at the age of 76. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Fans of the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, are still processing his sudden death at the age of 76, while fellow icons pay tribute to the Godfather of Heavy Metal.

Osbourne’s family announced his death on July 22, saying that he died “with his family and surrounded by love.”

Black Sabbath, the band founded by Osbourne, simply posted “Ozzy Forever.”

Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler wrote, “Goodbye dear friend,” adding, “So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston,” referring to the farewell concert Osbourne staged for charity earlier this month, which featured a Black Sabbath reunion 20 years in the making.

The band’s guitarist, Tony Iommi, said that the bandmates “lost our brother.”

Drummer Bill Ward asked, “Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart.”

Alice Cooper, in a long post on Instagram, said he learned about Osbourne’s death minutes before taking the stage in Cardiff, Wales.

“The whole world is mourning Ozzy tonight.”

In an Instagram post, Elton John called Osbourne a “dear friend and a huge trailblazer,” calling him a rock god. “Over his long career, he earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon. I always saw Ozzy as a cross between the prince of darkness, which is the persona his fans saw, and the court jester.

“That was the side that his family and friends saw. He was and will continue to be a rock n roll legend. Rock n roll is a family and a fraternity. When we lose one of our own, it bleeds. I wish I would have gotten to know my brother Ozzy better. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and the rest of the Ozzy brood — our prayers are with you tonight. A titanic boulder has crashed, but rock will roll on.“

Yungblud, who performed during Osbourne’s farewell show earlier this month, wrote on X, “didn’t think you would leave so soon,” adding that the rocker was “so full of life and your laugh filled up the room.”

I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know things that we don’t. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every… pic.twitter.com/vvCI4z862b — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) July 22, 2025

Metallica called Osbourne, “Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend.”

The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood said it was “sad to hear” about his death.

Read more:

Man,,, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE,,, we go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the @rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP 🤍 pic.twitter.com/YVKpAz6FKg — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) July 22, 2025

🖤 Rest in Power, Ozzy 🖤



Today we lost one of the wildest souls to ever walk this Earth. Ozzy wasn't just The Prince of Darkness, he was pure light to those of us lucky enough to meet him. A heart bigger than any stage he ever rocked. My heart goes out to Sharon and the Kids.… pic.twitter.com/rjAIz2DkHP — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) July 22, 2025

Farewell Ozzy … what a journey … sail on up there .. finally at peace .. you truly changed the planet of rock! — Robert Plant (@RobertPlant) July 22, 2025

Sad to hear Ozzy died today. When I was in high school I discovered Sabbath. “War Pigs” was terrifying and mesmerizing at the same time. It was Ozzy’s voice that took me away to a dark universe. A great escape. Then when The ‘Blizzard of Ozz’ record came out I was instantly a… pic.twitter.com/2n3HBHHkcN — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) July 22, 2025

We ❤️ you too, Ozzy pic.twitter.com/ISDdTD84iB — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) July 22, 2025

0 of 37 Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years Here are some memorable photos of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne through the years. (Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 1973: Photo of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, from back left, Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward (front) and Osbourne. (GAB Archive/Redferns via Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 1978: Ozzy Osbourne, singer with the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, is seen here at home with his children, Jessica and Louis, on Aug. 19, 1978. (Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 1981: Rock musician Ozzy Osbourne embraces his fiancee, Sharon Arden, in Los Angeles on Dec. 21, 1981. (AP Photo/Douglas Pizac) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 1985: British heavy metal rock star Ozzy Osbourne performs at Rock in Rio, billed as the biggest rock music festival ever, in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 20,1985. The 10-day event drew more than 1 million people. (AP Photo/Miro Nunes) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 1985: Ozzy Osbourne, left, and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath perform during the Live Aid concert in Philadelphia on July 13, 1985. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 1986: Singer Ozzy Osbourne appears at news conference to tell reporters that his song "Suicide Solution" was misinterpreted and is anti-suicide in Los Angeles on Jan. 21, 1986. (AP Photo/Lacy Atkins) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 1989: Britain's Ozzy Osbourne and Jon Bon Jovi of U.S. band Bon Jovi arrive at Stansted airport, England, Aug. 9, 1989, en route to Moscow for a peace festival. (AP Photo/Tony White) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 1997: In this June 15, 1997, file photo, Ozzy Osbourne performs with Black Sabbath during the Ozzfest concert at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, file) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2001: Ozzy Osbourne at "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios in Los Angeles on October 12, 2001. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2002: The Osbournes, Ozzy (left), Sharon, Jack and Kelly, are shown in this undated photo. MTV officials said March 4, 2002, that Ozzy Osbourne, the heavy metal rock star, and his family are the subject of a new MTV series, "The Osbournes." (Michael Yarish/MTV/Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2003: Musicians Kelly and Ozzy Osbourne speak at the MTV Networks Upfront 2003 presentation to advertisers at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden on May 6, 2003, in New York City. (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2004: Musician Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne pose in the press room during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2004 on November 18, 2004, at Tor di Valle in Rome, Italy. (Gareth Davies/Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2005: Musical artist Ozzy Osbourne poses for a portrait to promote the Tsunami relief charity single, a cover of the Sir Eric Clapton ballad "Tears in Heaven," at a Los Angeles studio on January 22, 2005, in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2006: Musician Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, attend a press conference where they will unveil Hard Rock Cafe's latest T-shirt design, which was designed by Ozzy and all the proceeds will go to the Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Foundation, on July 28, 2006, in New York City. (Peter Kramer/Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2007: Musicians Ozzy Osbourne (left) and Zakk Wylde perform onstage during Spike TV's Scream 2007 held at The Greek Theatre on October 19, 2007, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2008: Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne onstage during Spike TV's 2008 Scream awards held at the Greek Theater on October 18, 2008, in Los Angeles. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2009: Ozzy Osbourne performs during the Sunset Strip Music Festival at Sunset Boulevard on September 12, 2009, in Los Angeles. (Angela Weiss/Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2010: Musician Ozzy Osbourne receives the Outstanding Literary Achievement Award onstage during Spike TV's fourth annual Guys Choice Awards held at Sony Studios on June 5, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2011: Pop/R&B sensation Justin Bieber and rock legend Ozzy Osbourne pose on the set of Best Buy's inaugural Big Game commercial, in which they both star, on January 17, 2011, in Los Angeles. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Best Buy) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2012: Musician Ozzy Osbourne (left) and TV personality Sharon Osbourne arrive at the premiere of CBS Films' "Seven Psychopaths" at Mann Bruin Theatre on October 1, 2012, in Westwood, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2013: Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath win the Event of the Year, Album of the Year 2013 and Living Legends Awards the Classic Rock Roll of Honour at the Roundhouse on November 14, 2013, in London. (Jo Hale/Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2014: Recording artists Tony Iommi (left), Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath pose in the press room during the 56th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2015: TV Personality Sharon Osbourne and musician Ozzie Osbourne attend the 23rd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 22, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2016: Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2017: Singer Ozzy Osbourne (left) and Sharon Osbourne attend the Showtime, WME IME and Mayweather Promotions VIP Pre-Fight party for Mayweather vs. McGregor at T-Mobile Arena on August 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Showtime) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2018: Ozzy Osbourne announces "No More Tours 2" Final World Tour at his Los Angeles home on February 6, 2018. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2019: Ozzy Osbourne performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years 2020: Ozzy Osbourne (left) and Kelly Osbourne attend the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images) Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years FILE PHOTO: Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro)

