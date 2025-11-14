Recall alert: Trek recalls 68K bikes because of brake issue

Trek bikes are being recalled due to an issue with the brakes.

Trek has recalled thousands of bikes because their brakes may not engage, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall affects 68,000 Trek and Electra-branded bikes with coaster brakes and replacement rear wheels with coaster brakes, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The following bikes are being recalled:

Electra:

Townie Rental 1 Step Through, model year 2026

Sprocket 1 16, model year 2026

Trek:

Precaliber 12, model year 2026

Precaliber 16, model year 2024 and 2026

Precaliber 20, model year 2024 and 2026

Precaliber 12 CB replacement wheel, model year 2026

Precaliber 16 CB replacement wheel, model year 2026

Precaliber 20 CB replacement wheel, model year 2026

The bikes were sold in various colors at Trek and Electra authorized sellers nationwide, both in stores and online, from August 2023 to September 2025 for between $300 and 660 for the bikes or $66 and $77 for the wheels, the CPSC said.

To find out if your bike was recalled, click here and enter the serial number.

For more information, contact Trek by phone at 800-373-4594 or online.

