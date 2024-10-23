Recall alert: TreeHouse Foods expands waffle recall to include pancakes, Belgian waffles, more

Pancake boxes

Recall alert Pancakes are among the products that were added to an expanded food recall. (TreeHouse Foods)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The recall of hundreds of frozen waffles has been expanded and now includes pancakes and Belgian waffles.

TreeHouse Foods added more items on the list of recalled products to include all products made at a single facility that were still within the items’ shelf lives, the company said in a news release.

The foods could be contaminated with Listeria, which could cause serious, and in some cases deadly, infections. There have been no reports of illnesses linked to the recall, but if you have health concerns you should contact your medical provider.

The recalled food was shipped to all states in the U.S. and was sold in stores such as Aldi, Dollar General, Kroger, Publix, Target and Walmart, among others.

All lot codes listed below start with 2C.

If you have the recalled products, you should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a credit.

For more information, call TreeHouse Foods at 800-596-2903, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

The expanded list is below or click here.

