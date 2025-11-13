Recall alert: Tesla recalls 10K Powerwall 2 AC Battery System devices

Tesla is recalling 10,500 Powerwall 2 AC Battery Power Systems because of an issue with the lithium-ion battery cells.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that some of the batteries in the unit may stop working during normal use and can overheat. In some cases, the batteries can smoke or catch fire.

There have been 22 reports of overheating, six reports of smoking and five reports of fire. While there has been some minor property damage, there have been no injuries, according to the CPSC.

Owners of the Powerwall system should make sure it is online and check the Tesla App to see if it has been recalled. Tesla has already remotely discharged the systems that are under recall until a replacement is installed.

For more information, contact Tesla by phone at 877-961-7652, by email or online.

The Powerwall was sold by Tesla or certified installers from November 2020 to December 2022 for about $8,000.

