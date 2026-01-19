Recall alert: Suzanna’s Kitchen recalls chicken breast products over listeria concerns

Ten-pound cases of fully cooked grilled chicken breast fillets were recalled over listeria contamination concerns.

Georgia-based Suzanna’s Kitchen is recalling approximately 13,720 pounds of ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast fillet products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, federal officials announced Friday.

In a news release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Suzanna’s, headquartered in Norcross, shipped the items to distribution centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Ohio.

The ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast fillet items were produced on Oct. 14, 2025, the FSIS said.

The recall covers 10-pound cases containing two five-pound bags of fully cooked chicken breast fillets with rib meat. The lot code for the product was 60104 P1382 287 5 J14 on the side of the case and on the package.

The recalled products include number P-1382 inside the USDA’s mark of inspection.

According to the news release, the problem was discovered when a third-party laboratory sample reported a positive Listeria monocytogenes result in the ready-to-eat product.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness from consumers eating the grilled chicken breast fillets.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Dawn Duncan, Suzanna’s Kitchen’s customer service director, at dduncan@suzannaskitchen.com.

