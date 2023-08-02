Recall alert: Some Doritos Nacho flavored chips recalled over allergy concerns

Nacho Cheese Doritos recalled FILE PHOTO: A limited number of Doritos Nacho Cheese chips are being recalled over allergy concerns, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reporting. (busypix/Getty Images)

A limited number of Doritos Nacho Cheese chips are being recalled over allergy concerns, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall affects chips packaged in 14.5-oz and 1-oz bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips. The chips may contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from the company’s Spicy Sweet Chili tortilla chips. The recall affects around 7,000 bags.

Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat could have a reaction if they eat the chips.

The products covered by this recall were distributed at retail stores in Pennsylvania and in other outlets, such as food service locations and vending machines. The chips were first able to be purchased as early as June 29, 2023.

The 1-oz bags have a guaranteed freshness date of Sept. 26, 2023, and the manufacturing code and timestamp of 465218034 X 22:47 – 22:54.

The 14.5-oz (Party Size) bags have the same freshness date and either of the following manufacturing codes and timestamps: 465218037 X 22:47 – 22:59 or 465218137 X 23:00 – 23:06.

No allergic reactions related to the recall have been reported to date.

