Recall alert: MediNatura expands recall of nasal sprays

The recall of nasal sprays has been expanded.

MediNatura New Mexico Inc. already recalled all lots of ReBoost Nasal Spray with expiration dates between 12/2022 and 12/2025 because it has yeast/mold and microbial contamination at levels that are above specifications. The company has added all lots with expiration dates between 12/2022 and 12/2025 of ClearLife Nasal Spray, the Food and Drug Administration said.

ClearLife Allergy Nasal Spray is a homeopathic spray, used to relieve minor allergy symptoms. It has NDC number 62795-4006-9 and UPC number 787647 10188 7.

ReBoost Nasal Spray is a homeopathic nasal spray used to relieve congestion, sinus headache, sinus pressure, post nasal drip, sneezing, runny nose and nasal itching. It has NDC number 62795-4005-9 with UPC number 787647 10186 3.

The nasal sprays were sold by retailers nationwide and online at medinatura.com.

If you have the recalled nasal spray, return it to the place of purchase.

Questions can be directed to MediNatura New Mexico, INC via phone (800-621-7644) or by email.

