Recall alert: Fried rice recall expanded by 33.6M pounds of rice, ramen and dumplings

Millions of pounds of fried rice, dumplings and other products have been recalled.

The recall involving chicken fried rice sold at Trader Joe’s has been expanded to 33.6 million pounds of rice and other products sold at various retailers.

The initial recall involved 3.3 million pounds of chicken fried sold at Trader Joe’s and Canadian stores because the product could be contaminated with glass.

The latest update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service said that the company that produced the products, Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., from Portland, Oregon, expanded the recall by another 33.6 million pounds of chicken and pork fried rice, ramen and shu mai dumplings.

The total now stands at 36.9 million pounds of recalled food.

The FSIS received several consumer complaints of glass in the food. The likely source of contamination was carrots, the agency said.

Sixteen different products made between Oct. 21, 2024, and Feb. 26, 2026, were sold under brand names Ajinomoto, Kroger, Ling Ling, Tai Pei and Trader Joe’s.

They have best-by-dates between Feb. 28, 2026, and Aug. 19, 2027, and establishment numbers P-18356, P-18356B, or P-47971 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The food was shipped to stores nationwide, as well as Canada and Mexico.

Click here or see below for all of the recalled products:

Consumers may have the recalled items in their freezers. If you have it, you should either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase, the FSIS directed.

