Recall alert: Ford recalls nearly 113K F-150s for roll away, crash risk

Ford is recalling more than 112,000 F-150s because the trucks’ rear axle hub bolt might break, posing a roll away or crash risk.

The affected trucks are from the 2021-2023 model years and equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Officials said 112,965 F-150s built between January 2020 and December 2022 might be affected by the issue.

“The rear axle hub bolt may fatigue and break, which can result in damage to the axle hub splines,” according to the NHTSA.

“Damaged axle hub splines can result in a vehicle roll away when the vehicle is in park without the parking brake applied, or cause a loss of drive power. Both of these conditions can increase the risk of a crash.”

Owners of the affected trucks might hear a clicking noise if the rear axle hub bolt becomes loose, according to a safety recall alert issued by the NHTSA. If the bolt breaks, owners might hear a rattling noise as the bolt head moves within the wheel center cap.

Ford is developing a remedy for the issue. In the meantime, the NHTSA advised owners to take their trucks to a dealer for a repair if they notice a clicking or rattling noise.

Ford will begin notifying affected owners about the recall by mail later this month.

If you have questions, you can call Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. Ford’s recall number for the issue is 23S65.

