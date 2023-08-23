Recall alert: Dr. Berne’s eye drops recalled due to potential bacterial, fungal contamination

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use certain types of eye drops because of potential bacterial contamination, fungal contamination or both.

The FDA announced that people should stop using Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops — Eye Repair products because of the potential contamination.

The Dr. Berne’s branded drops are distributed by Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products while the LightEyez brand is distributed by LightEyez Limited.

The FDA said it tested samples of the products due to the industry’s recent issues with eye drops over the past year. The testing on the Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops — Eye Repair found them to not be sterile and that they were contaminated with microbes.

The FDA requires eye drops to be sterile.

The agency said it found Bacillus (bacterial contamination) and Exophiala (fungal contamination) in the Dr. Berne’s MSM product, while they found Pseudomonas, Mycobacterium, Mycolicibacterium and Methylorubrum (bacterial contamination) in the LightEyez drops

If a person uses contaminated drops they could develop a “minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection,” the FDA said.

Both eye drop products contain methylsulfonylmethane, or MSM, as an active ingredient. MSM is not approved and is illegally marketed in the U.S.

Dr. Berne agreed earlier this week to the voluntary recall of its eye drops, however, LightEyez was contacted by the FDA but has yet to respond.

