Recall alert: Benadryl sold on Amazon recalled for violating child-resistant packaging rule

Liquid Benadryl sold on Amazon was recalled after it was found that the packaging violates the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, meaning that the medication’s packaging was not child-resistant and could pose a risk of poisoning.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said 2,300 100mL bottles of Benadryl were recalled.

The paper box that the medication bottle was held in has a white label on the bottom with the code X003VRIGUL printed in black text.

It was sold only on Amazon from July 2023 to October 2024 for between $16 and $19.

If you have the recalled Benadryl, make sure it is out of sight and reach of a child and contact Arsell for a refund.

You will be asked to submit the Amazon order number and a photo showing that the medication was disposed of to the company’s recall email account.

Only the bottle was recalled, not the medication, but the of said both should be disposed of.

For more information, email Arsell.

