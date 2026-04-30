Recall alert: Afrin recalled; violates child-resistant packaging mandate

Bayer recalled travel-sized bottles of Afrin because they do not meet the mandatory child-resistant packaging standard.

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The recalled medication comes in a 6 mL size and contains an imidazoline, which requires child-resistant packaging under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Only the travel size is part of the recall.

In all, 786,100 bottles are being recalled.

They were sold at retailers, including convenience stores and travel hubs such as airports, from September 2024 to April 2026 for $7 to $9, the CPSC said.

The following lots are being recalled:

230361

240822

241198

250066

250152

250646

250831

If you have the nose spray, you are told to secure the bottles out of reach and sight of children and go to the company’s website to fill out an online form to request a refund. You will have to take a photo and submit it before throwing the bottle away.

For more information, contact Bayer by phone at 800-317-2165 or online.

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