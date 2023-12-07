Recall alert: 9K roller blinds recalled

Foiresoft Zebra Roller Blinds

Recall alert The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 9,500 Foiresoft Zebra Roller Blinds. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 9,500 Foiresoft Zebra Roller Blinds.

The blinds have looped cords that pose a strangulation hazard to children, the CPSC said.

They were sold on Amazon in various colors and sizes from December 2022 through July 2023 for between $50 and $175. Foiresoft is printed on the sticker on the top.

The CPSC said that consumers should not use them and contact Softfunch Inc. for a refund. Owners of the recalled blinds will show proof that they’ve destroyed them by cutting the cords and taking a photo of the damage before throwing the blinds away.

For more information, contact Softfunch at 800-518-4391 from 8 a.m. to noon ET Monday through Thursday or via email. You can also visit the company’s website for more information.

