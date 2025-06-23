Recall alert: 304K Ford, Lincoln SUVs recalled over seat issue

Ford Explorer
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 304,000 Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators.
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Ford has recalled more than 304,662 vehicles because of an issue with the SUVs’ seats.

The recall affects some 2020 to 2025 Lincoln Aviators and Ford Explorers. The NHTSA said that the switch for the easy-entry second-row outer seats could stick and cause the seats to unlatch, fold or slide while the SUV is being driven.

Dealers will inspect the switch and replace the bezel if needed. The work will be done for free.

Owners will get letters this week warning them about the issue, while a second letter will be sent once the fix is available, the NHTSA said.

You can call Ford customer service about the issue at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S67.

