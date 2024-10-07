Recall alert: 23K Nissan LEAF vehicles recalled; batteries can overheat during Level 3 charging

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Some Nissan LEAF vehicles have been recalled because the battery can overheat. (Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)

Nissan North America, Inc. recalled 23,884 LEAF vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recalled cars had a Level 3 quick charging port. The lithium-ion batteries could overheat during Level 3 charging.

The recall affects some 2019 through 2020 LEAF vehicles.

Nissan tells owners not to use the Level 3 quick charging option until dealers update the battery software.

Owners will receive a letter alerting them to the issue and a second letter when the software update is available, probably in November, the NHTSA said.

LEAF owners can call Nissan directly at 800-867-7669. The internal number for the recall is R24B2.

