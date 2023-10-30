Recall alert: 176K Hondas recalled due to power steering rack assembly

Honda Civic

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA has announced the recall of about 176,000 Honda Civics. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of 176,000 Hondas due to an issue with the car’s power steering rack.

The NHTSA said that some 2022 through 2024 Civic 4-door and 5-door vehicles have steering racks that may not have been assembled correctly, which could allow the car’s tires to rub against the vehicle’s lower suspension or tie rod, causing damage to the tire.

Dealers will examine and replace the steering rack if necessary for free.

Owners of the recalled Civics will get letters after Dec. 4 or they may contact Honda directly at 888-234-2138. Honda’s internal number for the recall is YFW, the NHTSA said.

©2023 Cox Media Group

