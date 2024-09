Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of 144,516 Ford Maverick trucks. (Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)

Ford recalled more than 144,500 Mavericks that have Connected Touch Radios.

The rearview camera may freeze while in reverse, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Dealers will update the radio’s software for free. Owners of the recalled trucks will get a letter after Sept. 30 but can contact Ford directly at 866-436-7332.

Ford’s internal recall number is 24S59.

