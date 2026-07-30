Recall alert: 121K Retro refrigerators recalled; can short-circuit

Galanz Americas recalled 121,680 of its retro refrigerators because the appliances can short-circuit, posing a burn and fire hazard.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 34 reports of the refrigerators catching fire, with one case resulting in a death.

They came in black, blue, red, or white.

The following models are being recalled:

BCD-215V-62H

GLR76TRDER

GLR76TBKER

GLR76TBEER

GLR76TWEER

Only ones with date codes from December 2018 to December 2020.

The model and date code, in YYYMM format, can be found on a label in the upper-left corner on the back of the refrigerator.

They were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon, from January 2019 to September 2022 for between $330 and $520, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled refrigerator, you should unplug it and contact Galanz for a free in-home repair.

For more information, contact Galanz by phone at 888-462-0579, by email or online.

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