Recall alert: 1.2 million rechargeable lights recalled due to fire hazard

Recall alert The CPSC announced a recall of 1.2 million lights. The batteries can overheat and cause a fire. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 1.2 million rechargeable lights made by Good Earth.

The light’s battery can overheat and cause the plastic housing to catch fire.

A person died and another had to be treated for smoke inhalation after the light overheated and caught fire. There have been nine reports of the lights getting hot with six cases causing fires, the CPSC said.

The following model numbers are part of the recall:

RE1122

RE1145

RE1362

RE1250

The number can be found on a sticker on the back of the light, which is about 12 inches long and sold in packs of one or two with a charging cord and with or without a remote control or power adapter.

They came in a variety of colors including white, silver, almond, black and rose gold.

The lights were sold at stores across the country including Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Meijer and Menards. They were also sold online at Good Earth Lighting’s website, Amazon and QVC from October 2017 through January 2024 retailing for $20 for one light or $35 for the two-pack.

If you have the lights, you’re told to stop using them immediately and contact Good Earth Lighting for a free replacement.

You can contact the company via phone at 800-291-8838 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, by email or online.

You will have to write the date and initial it near the model number and “recalled” on the front of the light. Then you will have to take a photo of it and upload it to the company’s website.

In addition to the 1.2 million sold in the U.S., another 37,800 lights were sold in Canada, the CPSC said.

