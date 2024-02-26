Recall alert: 105K Mercedes recalled; engine could stall

Mercedes

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 105,000 Mercedes SUVs. (shaunl/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 105,000 Mercedes-Benz after a software issue could cause the SUVs to stall.

>> Read more trending news

The recall involves some 2020 through 2023 GLE 450 and GLS 450 cars.

The NHTSA said the SUVs’ transmissions may not downshift completely which could cause the engine to stall without warning. It happens between the downshift from seventh to sixth gear while doing simultaneous slight braking when other conditions are met.

Dealers will update the transmission control unit software for free.

Owners of the cars that are part of the recall will receive letters in April, but they can also contact Mercedes directly at 800-364-6372.

Latest recalls:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!