‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum Porsha Williams files for divorce from Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams to divorce FILE PHOTO: ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams attend Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins' 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala at Flourish Atlanta on September 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. According to People, Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia on Feb. 22, 2024. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Porsha Williams, a former co-star on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” is divorcing her husband of 15 months, Simon Guobadia, according to an exclusive report by People.

Williams filed for divorce on Thursday in Atlanta, according to court documents obtained by People.

The cause of their split is an “ongoing matter,” a source told People.

Williams, 42, and Guobadia, 59, were married in November of 2022 in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony followed by an American ceremony in Atlanta, Bravo reported. The “Housewives” franchises air on the Bravo network.

Earlier this month, Williams revealed she was returning to the franchise after taking two years off.

In addition to her return to RHOA, Williams also signed a deal with NBCUniversal for “scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties.”

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” she said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and showing the world my new world!”

Williams first joined the show in its fifth season. She has a 4-year-old daughter, Pilar, from a previous relationship.

