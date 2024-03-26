Raptors’ Jontay Porter target of NBA probe over gambling allegations

Jontay Porter: The NBA has opened an investigation into the Toronto Raptors forward amid gambling allegations. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The NBA has opened an investigation of Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter amid gambling allegations, according to published reports.

ESPN and The Associated Press, each citing anonymous sources, on Monday said the league was looking into proposition bets involving Porter, 24, from games on Jan. 26 and March 20. An NBA spokesperson told ESPN that the league “is looking into it.”

Porter played briefly in each game before leaving, citing injury or illness, according to the AP.

Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter is out of the lineup and a subject of an NBA investigation into irregularities on prop betting involving him, sources tell @DavidPurdum, @ESPNWindhorst and me. Story soon. pic.twitter.com/DncBNbDptW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2024

On Jan. 26, there was increased betting interest on the under for Porter prop bets in the Raptors’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN reported. They were set that night at around 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, and the over/under for his 3-pointers was 0.5.

Porter played only 4 minutes, 24 seconds in that game and did not score. He had three rebounds and one assist, according to the AP.

The next day, DraftKings Sportsbook reported that the under on Porter’s 3-pointers was the biggest money winner for bettors of any NBA player props from games that night, according to ESPN.

On March 20, Porter played 2:43 against the Sacramento Kings, the AP reported.

The prop bets were set at around 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. Porter again scored no points and had two rebounds, according to the news organization.

The following day, DraftKings SportsBooks reported that Porter’s prop bets were the top moneymakers from March 20, ESPN reported.

Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., is on a two-way contract with the Raptors and is set to earn $415,000 this season, the sports news outlet reported.

Porter was absent from the Raptors for Monday’s home game against the Brooklyn Nets, according to the AP. The team cited personal reasons for his absence. Porter also missed the Raptors’ game Saturday against the Washington Wizards for personal reasons, the Raptors said.

