Queen’s ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ taken off greatest hits collection aimed at youngsters

Fat Bottomed Girls left off album FILE PHOTO UNITED KINGDOM -- Queen performs live onstage with Brian May and Freddie Mercury on Aug. 9, 1986. (Photo by Pete Still/Redferns /Redferns)

Fat bottomed girls may make the rockin’ world go-’round in the band Queen’s homage to well-proportion women, but the song won’t make it to the group’s greatest hits album aimed at young people, according to Billboard.

“Fat Bottomed Girls” one of Queen’s most famous songs, has been left off the band’s greatest hits compilation that is now available on an audio platform called Yoto, The Times reported. Yoto offers a mobile audio device and programming for the player that is aimed at young children.

Universal Music UK, which partnered with Yoto to provide Queen’s music on the platform, has not yet commented on why the song was not included, though the lyrics of the 1978 hit are considered a bit naughty.

A note from Yoto points out that “the lyrics in some of these songs contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs.” The songs are the original and unedited recordings, and that “parental discretion is advised” when playing the songs around younger children.

Sarah Boorman, head of youth strategies for UMG, previously explained to the Telegraph, “The partnership between UMG and Yoto is the first time any major frontline music will be available on the Yoto service.

“At UMG, we believe that children should have access to a rich and varied musical offering so that they may foster a life-long love of music of all types. We are excited to launch with Queen’s iconic Greatest Hits 1 album as our first release, with many more historic releases set to follow in the coming months.”

According to Yoto, “We have a wide range of music, stories and radio for children aged 0 - 12+.”

Other music available on Yoto includes “Super Simple Songs,” “My First Classical Music Album,” and “Now Hear This!” songs from The Juicebox Jukebox.

UMG has yet to comment on the omission.

“Fat Bottomed Girls” was released in 1978 as a double-a side with “Bicycle Race.” It reached Number 11 on the UK charts and Number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S.

The song sings the praises of full-figured women.

The song, written by Queen band member Brian May, was included on a 1981 greatest hits album released by Queen.