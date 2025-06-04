Public health alert issued for ground beef sold at Whole Foods

The USDA FSIS issued a public health alert for some ground beef sold at Whole Foods.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for ground beef sold at Whole Foods nationwide.

The alert is not a recall since the beef should no longer be on store shelves, but may still be in consumers’ freezers. The beef may be contaminated with E. coli, the FSIS said.

The ground beef came in one-pound, vacuum-packed containers with the label “Organic Rancher Organic Ground Beef 85% lean 15% fat. The beef had use-by or freeze-by dates of either 06-19-25 or 06-20-25.

The beef packaging has the establishment number EST.4027 in the USDA mark of inspection.

It was shipped to distributors in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland, but shipped to Whole Foods locations across the country.

If you have the beef related to this alert, you should not eat it and either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

