Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen bitten by bat during concert

"Batgirl": Taylor Momsen performs in Seville, Spain, on Wednesday. The Pretty Reckless singer was bitten by a bat that flew onto the stage and latched onto her leg. (Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

SEVILLE, Spain — Taylor Momsen was attacked by a member of the audience while the Pretty Reckless singer was performing with her band on Wednesday -- an aggressive bat that latched onto her leg.

The 30-year-old singer was performing “Witches Burn” in Seville, Spain, as a supporting act for AC/DC’s “Power Up” tour when the bat landed on her, Variety reported.

Momsen appeared oblivious to the bat until audience members pointed it out.

“You guys are pointing at something, and I don’t know what you’re saying,” she said. Then she noticed the bat.

“Oh, my God!” she exclaimed. “There’s a (expletive) flying bat on my leg right now. Can someone help me please?”

Momsen took to social media to document the strange encounter.

“So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during “Witches Burn” of all songs… a BAT flew onto me and clung to my leg,” Momsen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “In the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing.”

Caution: Video contains one moment of profanity.

ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during “Witches Burn” a BAT 🦇 clung to my leg…in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the crowd kept screaming and pointing…yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks 😖thanks the staff at the hospital who… pic.twitter.com/h53nw4mP8b — Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen) May 31, 2024

Crew members gingerly walked up to the singer and managed to pull the bat away from her short dress -- but not before it sank its fangs into Momsen, Variety reported.

“I must really be a witch,” Momsen told the crowd in the video she posted, according to Rolling Stone. “It’s all right and the bat’s fine, he’s gonna be my new friend.”

Momsen joked on social media that staff members at an area hospital nicknamed her “batgirl” after watching the incident on a local television station, Variety reported.

“He was cute, but yes he bit me … so rabies shots for the next two weeks,” Momsen wrote on X. “That’s one for the books!”

Pretty Reckless will remain on tour with AC/DC through August, when they will complete their run in Dublin, Ireland, Rolling Stone reported. The band’s most recent album, “Other Worlds,” was released in 2022, according to the magazine.

