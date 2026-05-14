Preakness preview: What you need to know for second Triple Crown race

A general view of the front stretch, finish line and grandstand is seen prior to the 151st Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park on May 13, 2026 in Laurel, Maryland. For the first and only time, Laurel Park will host the Preakness Stakes, which is the second race of the Triple Crown jewel, due to the traditional home of the race, Pimlico Race Course, undergoing complete renovations. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

One down, two to go.

This weekend marks the second of the three Triple Crown races, the Preakness Stakes.

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There will be no Triple Crown winner this year, as the winner of the Kentucky Derby, Golden Tempo, has bowed out of the race.

[ No Triple Crown this year: Golden Tempo will skip Preakness ]

But the race on Saturday will still be one to watch.

When is the race?

There will be races all afternoon on May 16, but the scheduled post time for the main event is 6:50 p.m. ET, WRC reported.

Where is it held?

Typically, the race is held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. It has done so since 1873, but this year Pimlico is being renovated, so it is moving to Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland. Pimlico is expected to reopen next year, with the Laurel facility serving as a training location.

Who’s the favorite?

According to CBS News, five horses are in line for the favorite, with Iron Honor at the top with 9-2 odds. Incredibolt, Chip Honcho, and Taj Mahal are tied with 5-1 odds, with Ocelli at 6-1.

What position will they post?

The horses are expected to race in this order, according to ESPN:

Taj Mahal Ocelli Crupper Robusta Talkin Chip Honcho The Hell We Did Bull by the Horns Iron Honor Napoleon Solo Corona de Oro Incredibolt Great White Pretty Boy Miah

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