Powerball: Here are the numbers from Wednesday’s drawing for $572M jackpot

Anticipation continues to grow as the Powerball jackpot has zoomed past the half-million mark and is heading closer to the $600 million plateau. Numbers were drawn for Wednesday’s grand prize, which was at $572 million.

The numbers selected Wednesday were 27-35-41-56-60 and the red Powerball was 16. The multiplier was 2X.

If someone should choose all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $286.7 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

The last winning Powerball ticket was sold on Oct. 11 in California and was worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 29 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.75 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

Powerball jackpots won in 2023