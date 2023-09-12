Powerball: Here are the numbers from Monday’s drawing

Powerball: File photo. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was during the July 19 drawing. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Powerball jackpot was at a hefty $522 million when Monday night’s drawing was held.

The numbers drawn were 9-25-27-53-66 and the Powerball was 5. The multiplier was 2X.

If someone matches all of the numbers in Monday’s drawing and selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. If the winner decides to take the lump sum option of $522 million, the cash value amount will be approximately $252.4 million before taxes.

How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on July 19, when a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California. There have been 22 consecutive drawings without a winning ticket.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

