Potential government shutdown: What will be affected?

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (C), accompanied by House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) walk down the House Steps as they arrive for a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. House Democrats demanded that Congressional Republicans negotiate with them on spending to avoid a federal government shutdown that is set to begin at midnight if no deal is struck. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — If lawmakers cannot hammer out a deal in the next few hours, the government will more than likely shut down once funding runs out.

The New York Times reported that the shutdown would occur at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 1 if no agreement is reached. Wednesday marks the first day of the new fiscal year, USA Today reported.

There have been 21 federal shutdowns lasting 121 days since 1977, according to USA Today. Some lasted a few hours, but the longest was 35 days.

Here is what will continue and what won’t once the clock strikes midnight with no accord to fund the government.

What will continue?

Social Security benefits

Medicare benefits

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Veterans’ medical care and pension benefits

Airports, but if TSA employees don’t show up, there may be delays.

Mail delivery/post offices

What may not continue during a shutdown?

This is a bit more difficult to predict and explain. It all depends on what happens.

When the government shut down in 2013 during former President Barack Obama’s administration, national parks were closed, but during the shutdown in President Donald Trump’s first administration, parks were accessible, but staff were furloughed, meaning restroom maintenance and trash collection were not performed, The New York Times reported.

The plan for the looming shutdown was still being finalized on Tuesday, CNN reported.

During the month-long shutdown from December 2018 to January 2019, the Smithsonian museums were open for the first week, then closed for the remainder of the more than 30-day government work stoppage. Animals at the National Zoo were fed and cared for.

Passport and visa services have continued during prior shutdowns. In-person services might not be available, the Times reported. “Consular operations domestically and abroad will remain operational. This includes passports, visas, and assisting US citizens abroad,” a State Department Official told CNN on Monday.

Some jobs, such as air traffic controllers and TSA agents, will continue, but many employees deemed essential will not get paid, despite having to report to work, CNN reported. If they call off en masse, then that would impact travel. Others who may have to work without pay include Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees, some military members and others, ABC News reported.

A Pentagon contingency plan said “Military personnel on active duty, including reserve component personnel on Federal active duty, will continue to report for duty and carry out assigned duties,” ABC News reported.

The Department of Justice will have “a high percentage of activities and employees,” many of whom will be required to work without pay.

They will likely get back pay once the government reopens.

But for contractors, including janitors and security guards, back pay is not guaranteed, even if they are deemed essential, ABC News reported.

For the Social Security Administration, while benefits will be paid, other services may be paused, including benefit verification and replacement of Medicare cards, CBS News reported. The annual cost-of-living adjustments may also be delayed.

©2025 Cox Media Group