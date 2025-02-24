Pope Francis: Resumes some work from hospital after bloodwork shows improvement

Pope Francis
FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience in The Vatican, on February 12, 2025, two days before he has admitted to a Rome hospital.
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The pope has begun working again after he showed slight improvement days after initially being listed in critical condition.

Pope Francis is battling double pneumonia and is in the early stages of kidney “insufficiency,” The Associated Press reported.

The Vatican said he is not in pain, not receiving artificial nutrition and was awake and in good spirits on Monday. He has been hospitalized for 10 days after being admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Feb. 14 for treatment for bronchitis, ABC News reported.

The AP said that the 88-year-old pontiff resumed work which included calling the Gaza parish. He has frequently reached out to the priests in Gaza City since the war began.

He is still listed as critical, Sky News reported.

“Even today there were no episodes of asthmatic respiratory crises; some laboratory tests improved. Monitoring of mild renal failure is not a cause for concern. Oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen percentage,” the Vatican said Monday evening, according to Sky News.

The Vatican said that evening prayers for Pope Francis’ health will be held at St. Peter’s Square on Monday, Fox News reported. Cardinal Pietro Parolin was chosen to lead the first prayer.

Doctors said that Francis’ age, fragility and pre-existing lung condition are contributing to his condition which was considered “touch-and-go.” He is also at risk of developing sepsis, or blood infection, that can be a complication of pneumonia, the AP reported.


