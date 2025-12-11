Police rescue man dangling from 3-story home after he fell while blowing leaves off roof

Police in Tampa, Florida, helped rescue a man who slipped while blowing leaves off the roof of a three-story residence.
Roof rescue: Police in Tampa, Florida, helped rescue a man who slipped while blowing leaves off the roof of a three-story residence on Wednesday. (Tampa Police Department)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TAMPA, Fla. — Police in west-central Florida helped an older man dangling from a three-story residence on Wednesday, coming to his rescue when he slipped while blowing leaves off the roof.

According to a video posted by the Tampa Police Department on social media, officers Jason Sikoski and Kaleb Girard arrived at the residence and gained access to the roof via the third floor. They discovered the man stretched out and trying to grip some roof shingles.

According to the post, “an elderly resident” had slipped while blowing the leaves off the roof. Police did not reveal the age of the man.

“I got you, sir,” Girard can be heard on body camera footage.

“I’m glad somebody’s got me,” the man answered back.

The officers pulled the man to safety and remained with him until first responders from Tampa Fire Rescue arrived to help him to the ground.

“I didn’t mean to cause all this,” the man told Sikoski and Girard.

“It’s not your fault at all,” Girard reassured him. “That’s what we’re here for, OK?”

“You got here very quickly,” the man said.

“That’s what we try to do, yes, sir,” Girard said.

“We’re grateful for their quick response, and for a community that trusts us to be there when it matters most,” police said in the social media post.

