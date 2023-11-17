Police: Multiple people shot at hospital in New Hampshire (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CONCORD, NH — New Hampshire State Police say they are investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord Friday and that there are multiple victims.

The extent of the injuries of the exact number of victims has not been released, WFXT reported.

Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims.



— New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) November 17, 2023

New Hampshire Homeland Security on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that they are aware of the situation.

— NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management (@NH_HSEM) November 17, 2023

