Police: Employee at Home Depot accused of embezzling $1.2 million in cash

An employee of a Home Depot store in San Rafael, California was arrested after the business learned that the employee had allegedly embezzled a million dollars in over a span of a year.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

San Rafael Police Department said that on Oct. 17 they received a call from Home Depot about an employee that they believed had embezzled $1.2 million.

Home Depot had conducted an internal investigation and they determined that the employee had been taking cash from their business since Aug. 2022, police say.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the employee’s house and found a small amount of case and a large amount of designer merchandise, according to KRON. Police say they believe that the employee purchased the designer merchandise with the embezzled money.

Police said, according to KRON, that the employee allegedly admitted to taking the cash.

The employee was arrested and charged with felony embezzlement. Investigators added a bail enhancement due to the amount of cash that was believed to have been taken and due to concern that they were a possible flight risk, the news outlet reported.

The name of the employee has not been released.

