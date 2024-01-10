Pizza delivery driver shot, killed after delivering food to birthday party

Pizza delivery driver shot, killed after delivering pizza to a birthday party

Shooting FILE PHOTO: Pizza delivery driver shot and killed after delivering pizza to a birthday party. (simonkr/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was found shot to death after a delivery in West Palm Beach, Florida earlier this week.

>> Read more trending news

The West Palm Beach Police Department said that just before 1 p.m. Tuesday they received a call about a shooting near Ninth Street and Douglas Avenue, according to WPEC. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said that the man was a Domino’s driver who just delivered pizza to a birthday party in the area, WPTV reported.

Police say they believe that the delivery driver was shot after some kind of altercation at a different location that was not related to the birthday party delivery, the news outlet reported.

The West Palm Beach Police spokesman Mike Jachles said that something happened that led to the deadly shooting after he delivered the last pizza, according to WPEC.

An elementary school in the area was placed on a code yellow briefly after the shooting, the news outlet reported.

The name of the victim has not been released. It is unclear if there is anyone in custody over the shooting.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting, WPEC reported.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!