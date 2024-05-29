Person dies after falling into jet engine at Amsterdam airport

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

AMSTERDAM — A person died after falling into the turbine blades of a passenger jet that was departing from Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, according to officials.

“An... incident took place at Schiphol today during which a person ended up in a running aircraft engine,” Dutch flagship carrier KLM said in a statement obtained by CBS News. “Sadly the person has died.”

The incident happened on the apron outside of the hub’s terminal, The Guardian reported. The passenger flight was departing for Billund in Denmark.

Passengers were removed from the plane after the incident, Dutch border police said, according to the news outlet.

It’s not clear if the victim was a passenger, an employee at the airport or someone else, according to CBS News.

The identity of the person who died has not been released, a Dutch military police Marechaussee spokesperson told Reuters.

