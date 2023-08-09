Perseid meteor shower to have out of this world celestial spectacle this weekend

Meteor shower FILE PHOTO: The Perseid meteor shower will reach its peak this weekend. (Cylonphoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It’s time to dig out the binoculars or telescopes and get ready for this weekend’s peak viewing of the Perseid meteor shower.

EarthSky said that the meteors have been streaking across the heavens since last month, but they will reach their peak on Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning.

Experts with Space.com said that the moon will be about 10% illuminated. The meteors will slowly peak until just before dawn, when they will quickly fall off.

Under peak conditions with no moon and a dark sky, you may see up to 90 meteors an hour or more, according to EarthSky.

The meteor shower is from the Earth passing through ice and rock that was left behind from the Comet Swift-Tuttle, which passed close to our planet in 1992 — 31 years ago — according to Space.com.


