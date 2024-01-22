Officials: 2 US Navy SEALs missing off coast of Somalia declared dead

U.S. Central Command: File photo. A military aircraft takes off from the U.S. and British naval fleet earlier this month. (U.S. Central Command/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Two U.S. Navy SEALs lost during a raid on a small boat off Somalia 10 days ago were declared dead on Sunday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, U.S. Central Command said that the two SEALs’ status was changed from missing “to deceased.”

“We regret to announce that after a 10-day exhaustive search, our two missing U.S. Navy SEALs have not been located and their status has been changed to deceased,” the statement read. “The search and rescue operation for the two Navy SEALs reported missing during the boarding of an illicit dhow carrying Iranian advanced conventional weapons Jan. 11 concluded and we are now conducting recovery operations.”

CENTCOM Status Update on Missing U.S. Navy Seals



We regret to announce that after a 10-day exhaustive search, our two missing U.S. Navy SEALs have not been located and their status has been changed to deceased. The search and rescue operation for the two Navy SEALs reported… pic.twitter.com/OAMbn1mwK8 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 21, 2024

The two missing SEALs were not identified, NBC News reported. Central Command said that no further information would be made immediately “out of respect” for their families.

Officials said that search parties from the U.S., Japan and Spain searched across 21,000 square miles to locate the missing SEALs, CNN reported.

“We mourn the loss of our two Naval Special Warfare warriors, and we will forever honor their sacrifice and example,” Gen. Erik Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, said in a statement. “Our prayers are with the SEALs’ families, friends, the U.S. Navy and the entire Special Operations community during this time.”

Officials said the Jan. 11 raid targeted an unflagged ship that was carrying Iranian-made weapons to Houthi rebels in Yemen, The Associated Press reported. They added that as the team was boarding the vessel, one of the SEALs was swept into the heavy seas. A second SEAL went into the water in an attempt to save his colleague, according to the news organization.

The remaining SEALs continued their mission, ABC News reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group