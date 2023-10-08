‘Nothing a hug can’t fix’: Firefighters rescue boy stuck between playground poles

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate the boy from between poles on a playground.

Saving the day: Members of the Bothell Fire Department share a moment with the boy they rescued on Thursday. (Bothell Fire Department)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BOTHELL, Wash. — In times of need, a child can still look to a firefighter for help.

According to social media posts, the Bothell Fire Department in Washington State rescued a boy who got stuck between two poles at his elementary school’s playground on Thursday.

“Recess turned out to be quite eventful today!” the fire department wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook.

Fire crews arrived at the scene in the city north of Seattle and used the Jaws of Life to extricate the boy from the poles, KIRO-TV reported.

The child was distraught, but a comforting embrace by a firefighter made everything all right again. After regaining his composure, the boy posed with firefighters in front of their truck.

“No injuries, just a little scared,” the fire department tweeted. “But nothing a hug can’t fix.”

