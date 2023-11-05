‘Not-so-humerus’: Anthropologist finds human skull while shopping at thrift store

A human skull was found by a shopper at a thrift store in North Fort Myers, Florida, officials say.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A human skull was found by a shopper at a thrift store in North Fort Myers, Florida, officials say.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said “In a twist of 𝙣𝙤𝙩-𝙨𝙤-𝙝𝙪𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙪𝙨 events,” a shopper, who was an anthropologist, was shopping at the thrift store when they noticed the skull in the Halloween section. The shopper recognized that the skull was human.

The skull was found on Saturday, WFLA reported.

Based upon the observations of detectives on scene, the skull is believed to be that of a human,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the store owner told them that the skull was found in a storage unit, according to WFLA. The storage unit has been left alone ever since it was purchased a few years ago.

The skull is expected to undergo further testing, the sheriff’s office said. They will be working with the District 21 Medical Examiner’s Office to facilitate that additional testing.

The sheriff’s office said that the case is “not suspicious in nature.”

