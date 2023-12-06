Norman Lear, ‘All in the Family’ creator, dies at 101

Norman Lear FILE PHOTO: Norman Lear attends Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on September 21, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. The "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons," "Good Times" and "Maude" producer died at the age of 101. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Norman Lear, the influential television writer and producer who created groundbreaking series including “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons” and “Maude,” has died, family members announced Wednesday. He was 101.

In a statement posted on social media, Lear’s family said he died Tuesday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles.

“Norman passed away peacefully on December 5, 2023, surrounded by his family as we told stories and sang songs until the very end,” the statement read.

“Norman lived a life in awe of the world around him. He marveled at his cup of coffee every morning, the shape of the tree outside his window, and the sounds of beautiful music. But it was people—those he just met and those he knew for decades—who kept his mind and heart forever young.”

Lear transformed American television in the 1970s with a series of immensely popular sitcoms that included political satire and other topics that had earlier been considered taboo.

“He began his career in the earliest days of live television and discovered a passion for writing about the real lives of Americans, not a glossy ideal,” family members said Wednesday. “At first, his ideas were met with closed doors and misunderstanding. However, he stuck to his conviction that the ‘foolishness of the human condition’ made great television, and eventually he was heard.”

Lear was born in July 1922 in New Haven, Connecticut, and attended college in Boston before dropping out to enlist in the Army following the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. During World War II, he flew on 52 combat missions over Europe.

He went on to become a publicist in New York City and then a comedy writer and producer in California.

