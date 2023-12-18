NFL star surprises 10-year-old boy with Super Bowl tickets

Omaha, Neb. — “Yes, yes! I’m going to Vegas!” 10-year-old Bentley Rowe, an Omaha, Neb., resident and Minnesota Vikings fan extraordinaire, exclaimed when he found out his hometown hero in purple and gold had made a dream come true.

Defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, is also from Omaha and knows young Bentley through his nonprofit organization Harrison’s Playmakers, which empowers kids with developmental differences, according to KETV.

Bentley, who has autism, has received even greater gifts from Phillips and his parents, who help run the nonprofit.

His mom said Harrison’s Playmakers has changed the family’s life by helping Bentley.

“He, like, learned more social skills and how to be himself in public because he sees everybody else around him. And he is doing really good with it. He loves all the events,” Linsay Richardson told the TV station.

She said they’ve been part of the organization for four years now and they’re very grateful for Harrison and his parents Paul and Tammi, “Because if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

She said the bonds created through their association with Harrison’s Playmakers are even greater than the unforgettable gift. Bentley has learned skills and made friends that will last even longer than the memories of the Super Bowl.

Bentley found out about his early Christmas present last Wednesday via Zoom when Phillips asked him if he wanted to go to the 2024 Super Bowl. When the boy saw the two tickets to the game in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium next February along with a $5,000 check, he was stunned.

