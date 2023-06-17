New England Patriots’ Jack Jones arrested at airport in Boston on gun charges Logan International Airport, Boston (Patrick Poendl/Getty Images)

BOSTON — A cornerback with the New England Patriots, Jackie Jones, was arrested Friday night after attempting to bring two firearms on a plane at Boston Logan International Airport.

The firearms were found in Jones’ carry-on luggage as he went through a security checkpoint at the airport just after 5 p.m., Transporation Security Administration New England spokesperson said on Twitter.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called out to the airport at the Terminal B checkpoint to arrest Jones, WFXT reported.

Jones is facing multiple charges including possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, police said, according to the news outlet.

Jones was booked at the State Police-Logan Airport Barracks, WFXT reported. He posted bail at $50,000. He is expected to be arraigned next week in East Boston District Court.

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time,” according to a statement from a Patriots’ spokesperson obtained by WFXT.

Jones was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in 2022. He was 121st overall, according to the news outlet.