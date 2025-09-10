Nearly 70 cargo containers slide off ship into Port of Long Beach

Workers look at dozens of shipping containers that fell from the Portugal-registered ship Mississippi Madera at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025, in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Dozens of cargo containers are in the water at the Port of Long Beach after they slid from the ship that was carrying them.

The Mississippi cargo ship was attached to the pier when the containers fell into the water, with some hitting a barge connected to the cargo ship.

Officials said that after the ship docked, crew members released the straps that secured the containers and they started falling into the water, KABC reported.

Port officials said a total of 67 were in the water and on the land, The Los Angeles Times reported. Port operations had to be temporarily suspended and a 500-yard safety zone was established around the ship.

After the initial load of containers fell, more fell a few hours later, KABC reported. Officials were fearful that more may fall since the ship was tipping.

Los Angeles - Long Beach @uscg units and local partners are responding to report of containers in the water near Pier G in Long Beach this morning. Safety zone has been established. pic.twitter.com/TebRyBr8lG — USCGNorCal (@USCGNorCal) September 9, 2025

Shoes, boxes and other items were seen floating near the containers. The ship had come from China and was carrying items such as shoes, clothing and electronics destined for stores such as Costco, Target, Walmart and small, privately owned businesses. KABC said that several retailers said they lost stock in the incident.

Some of the containers were being held up in the water by buoys while others sank, according to KABC.

Port Long Beach handles more than 9 million 20-foot shipping containers from about 2,000 ships every year, the Times reported.

0 of 35 Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Tractor trailers transporting containers are seen at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. Part of the cargo handling operations were suspended as responders work to secure dozens of containers that fell from the Mississipi Madera vessel berthed at a Port of Long Beach terminal Tuesday morning. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Dozens of fallen shipping containers are seen next to the Portugal-registered ship Mississippi Madera at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. According to the Port Administration statement, more than 50 containers fell from the vessel just before 9 a.m. while it was berthed at the Pier G container terminal. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Workers look at dozens of shipping containers that fell from the Portugal-registered ship Mississippi Madera at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. According to the Port Administration statement, more than 50 containers fell from the vessel just before 9 a.m. while it was berthed at the Pier G container terminal. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: A container is lifted by shipping cranes at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. Part of the cargo handling operations were suspended as responders work to secure dozens of containers that fell from the Mississipi Madera vessel berthed at a Port of Long Beach terminal Tuesday morning. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Dozens of fallen shipping containers are seen next to the Portugal-registered ship Mississippi Madera at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. According to the Port Administration statement, more than 50 containers fell from the vessel just before 9 a.m. while it was berthed at the Pier G container terminal. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Workers near dozens of fallen shipping containers seen next to the Portugal-registered ship Mississippi Madera at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. According to the Port Administration statement, more than 50 containers fell from the vessel just before 9 a.m. while it was berthed at the Pier G container terminal. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: A tractor trailer transporting a container is seen at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. Part of the cargo handling operations were suspended as responders work to secure dozens of containers that fell from the Mississipi Madera vessel berthed at a Port of Long Beach terminal Tuesday morning. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Shipping containers are seen at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. Part of the cargo handling operations were suspended as responders work to secure dozens of containers that fell from the Mississipi Madera vessel berthed at a Port of Long Beach terminal Tuesday morning. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: A truck driver fixes the load of his truck while dozens of fallen shipping containers are seen in the background, next to the Portugal-registered ship Mississippi Madera at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. According to the Port Administration statement, more than 50 containers fell from the vessel just before 9 a.m. while it was berthed at the Pier G container terminal. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Dozens of fallen shipping containers are seen next to the Portugal-registered ship Mississippi Madera at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. According to the Port Administration statement, more than 50 containers fell from the vessel just before 9 a.m. while it was berthed at the Pier G container terminal. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Port of Long Beach Fire vessels patrol as dozens of shipping containers fell off the Portugal-registered ship Mississippi Madera at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. According to the Port Administration statement, more than 50 containers fell from the vessel just before 9 a.m. while it was berthed at the Pier G container terminal. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Dozens of fallen shipping containers are seen next to the Portugal-registered ship Mississippi Madera at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. According to the Port Administration statement, more than 50 containers fell from the vessel just before 9 a.m. while it was berthed at the Pier G container terminal. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Dozens of fallen shipping containers are seen next to the Portugal-registered ship Mississippi Madera at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. According to the Port Administration statement, more than 50 containers fell from the vessel just before 9 a.m. while it was berthed at the Pier G container terminal. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Container ships are seen at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. Part of the cargo handling operations were suspended as responders work to secure dozens of containers that fell from the Mississipi Madera vessel berthed at a Port of Long Beach terminal Tuesday morning. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Container ships are seen at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. Part of the cargo handling operations were suspended as responders work to secure dozens of containers that fell from the Mississipi Madera vessel berthed at a Port of Long Beach terminal Tuesday morning. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Shipping containers are seen at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. Part of the cargo handling operations were suspended as responders work to secure dozens of containers that fell from the Mississipi Madera vessel berthed at a Port of Long Beach terminal Tuesday morning. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Container ships are seen at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. Part of the cargo handling operations were suspended as responders work to secure dozens of containers that fell from the Mississipi Madera vessel berthed at a Port of Long Beach terminal Tuesday morning. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: The OOCL Utah container ship is seen at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. Part of the cargo handling operations were suspended as responders work to secure dozens of containers that fell from the Mississipi Madera vessel berthed at a Port of Long Beach terminal Tuesday morning. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Leaning shipping containers are seen behind a Portuguese flag of the Portugal-registered ship Mississippi Madera at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. According to the Port Administration statement, more than 50 containers fell from the vessel just before 9 a.m. while it was berthed at the Pier G container terminal. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Dozens of fallen shipping containers are seen next to the Portugal-registered ship Mississippi Madera at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. According to the Port Administration statement, more than 50 containers fell from the vessel just before 9 a.m. while it was berthed at the Pier G container terminal. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Dozens of fallen shipping containers are seen next to the Portugal-registered ship Mississippi Madera at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. According to the Port Administration statement, more than 50 containers fell from the vessel just before 9 a.m. while it was berthed at the Pier G container terminal. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: The Maersk Yosemite and the OOCL Utah container ships are seen at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. Part of the cargo handling operations were suspended as responders work to secure dozens of containers that fell from the Mississipi Madera vessel berthed at a Port of Long Beach terminal Tuesday morning. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: People take photos as dozens of fallen shipping containers are seen next to the Portugal-registered ship Mississippi Madera at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. According to the Port Administration statement, more than 50 containers fell from the vessel just before 9 a.m. while it was berthed at the Pier G container terminal. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Workers near dozens of fallen shipping containers seen next to the Portugal-registered ship Mississippi Madera at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. According to the Port Administration statement, more than 50 containers fell from the vessel just before 9 a.m. while it was berthed at the Pier G container terminal. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Shipping containers are seen at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. Part of the cargo handling operations were suspended as responders work to secure dozens of containers that fell from the Mississipi Madera vessel berthed at a Port of Long Beach terminal Tuesday morning. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Container ships are seen at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. Part of the cargo handling operations were suspended as responders work to secure dozens of containers that fell from the Mississipi Madera vessel berthed at a Port of Long Beach terminal Tuesday morning. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Shipping containers are seen at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. Part of the cargo handling operations were suspended as responders work to secure dozens of containers that fell from the Mississipi Madera vessel berthed at a Port of Long Beach terminal Tuesday morning. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: The OOCL Bauhnia, Maersk Yosemite and OOCL Utah container ships are seen at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. Part of the cargo handling operations were suspended as responders work to secure dozens of containers that fell from the Mississipi Madera vessel berthed at a Port of Long Beach terminal Tuesday morning. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Leaning shipping containers are seen behind a Portuguese flag of the Portugal-registered ship Mississippi Madera at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. According to the Port Administration statement, more than 50 containers fell from the vessel just before 9 a.m. while it was berthed at the Pier G container terminal. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images) Shipping containers fall off ship LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: The OOCL Bauhnia is seen at the Port of Long Beach on September 9, 2025 in Long Beach, California. Part of the cargo handling operations were suspended as responders work to secure dozens of containers that fell from the Mississipi Madera vessel berthed at a Port of Long Beach terminal Tuesday morning. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

© 2025 Cox Media Group