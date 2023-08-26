NASCAR star Kurt Busch formally announces retirement

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kurt Busch, a NASCAR series champion who took a break from racing last year after suffering a concussion, formally announced his retirement on Saturday.

Busch, 45, who won the 2004 NASCAR series championship and had 34 victories on the circuit, made the announcement at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR.com reported. That was the venue where Busch won the 2017 Daytona 500.

Busch posted a video on social media thanking “everyone who helped me accomplish my dream.”

— Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) August 26, 2023

Busch had not competed since his crash in July 2022 during qualifying at Pocono Raceway, Sports Illustrated reported. He announced in October that he was stepping away from full-time racing, according to NBC Sports.

“Dreams, we all have them,” Busch said in his video. “Those beautiful things that scare us and excite us and drive us forward. Sometimes dreams change over time and sometimes they take a lifetime to achieve, but me I only ever had one dream and I chased mine with 100 percent of who I am every single day.

“Racing requires 100 percent of focus, heart, stamina and determination, and I’ve never raced a day without all of that in mind. But sometimes Father Time can catch up to your dreams. My incredible team of doctors and I have come to the conclusion that at this point in my recovery there are just too many obstacles for me to overcome and get back to 100 percent.”

Busch made 776 starts in the Cup Series, which ranks 12th overall, and was the inaugural winner of NASCAR’s playoff format in the Cup series, Sports Illustrated reported.

He won the Coca-Cola 600 and All-Star Race on consecutive weekends in 2010 and was a six-time winner at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he notched his first Cup series win in 2002, according to NASCAR.com.

Busch went from NASCAR’s Truck Series to the Cup in 2000, moving to the circuit full time the following season, NBC Sports reported.

He won at least one Cup race in 19 of his seasons on the circuit, finishing in the top five 161 times, according to the news outlet. He finished in the top 10 339 times.