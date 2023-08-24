4 killed, including gunman, 6 injured at famed biker bar in California, police say

Shooting: Authorities are investigating after a shooting at a famous biker bar in California. (Kali9/iStock)

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. — Four people were killed, including the suspected gunman, and six people were hospitalized after a mass shooting at a famed biker bar in California on Wednesday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon, KCAL-TV reported. It happened around 7:30 p.m. PDT, according to authorities. It was Spaghetti Night at the bar, according to The Orange County Register.

Sheriff’s office: 4 killed, 6 hospitalized

Update 12:14 a.m. EDT Aug. 24: Four people were killed, including the shooter, and six people were hospitalized in the shooting at Cook’s Corner, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, five of the six people hospitalized were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials said deputies fired on the suspect, who was struck and killed, according to the Los Angeles Times. None of the deputies involved were injured, KABC-TV reported.

The Times, citing unnamed sources, said the gunman, a retired member of the Ventura Police Department, was targeting his estranged wife.

“I’m heartbroken by the news of yet another mass shooting tonight, this time at Cook’s Corner, a historic bar in the heart of Orange County,” Sen. Dave Min, D-Irvine, said in a statement. “My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the victims.”

Cook’s Corner is a longtime biker bar and grill at the junction of El Toro, Santiago Canyon and Live Oak Canyon roads, near O’Neill Regional Park, according to the Times.

Cook’s Corner is named for Andrew Jackson Cook, who traded for 190 acres of land in the area in 1884, according to the newspaper. His son, Earl Jack Cook, known as “E.J.”, opened a roadside hamburger restaurant in 1931.

Alcohol was added to the menu after Prohibition was repealed in 1933, the Times reported. In 1946, E.J. Cook bought an old mess hall from an Army base in Santa Ana and placed it at the junction.

The Cook family sold the bar during the 1970s, according to KABC.

Original report: Orange County Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Brady confirmed that there was a mass shooting at the bar, the newspaper reported.

It was unclear how many people had been shot. The Los Angeles Times reported that 10 people were shot and the gunman was dead, adding that there were up to five fatalities. KABC-TV reported that “nine or more” people were shot, while the Register reported that at least five people could have been killed. According to KCAL, five people were killed and six more were hospitalized.

Law enforcement officials have yet to provide an exact number.

Several news outlets, citing unnamed sources, said the gunman was a retired law enforcement officer who might have been targeting someone he knew.

Authorities have not released any details about the gunman or what led to the shooting, KTLA-TV reported.