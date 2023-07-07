Multiple people taken to hospital after lightning strikes grain elevator A train and grain elevator in small town Nebraska. (beklaus/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SHELBY, Neb. — Employees working on building a new grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska were injured when lightning struck the elevator Friday morning.

In a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby Fire Chief Jon Eller said that on Friday crews were called out to the east Central Valley AG elevator in Shelby where an elevator was under construction was hit by a lightning strike.

A Nest camera in the area caught the lightning strike as well as the thunder, according to KETV. The sheriff’s office posted the video in its Facebook post.

Multiple employees with McPherson Concrete were injured. KOLN reported eight employees were injured. KETV and the sheriff’s office reported six employees were injured.

All those injured have non-life-threatening injuries, officials say. No details on the injuries have been released.