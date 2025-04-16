More than 200 Big Lots locations to reopen

Big Lots store
Reopening FILE PHOTO: Months after all Big Lots stores were closed, more than 200 will reopen by the end of June. (Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Big Lots is making a big comeback.

Read more trending news

The discount retailer filed for bankruptcy and closed stores last year, but a new owner was found and stores are starting to reopen.

Variety Wholesalers is now in control of 219 Big Lots locations and two distribution centers. The deal to take over the closed Big Lots was cemented in December, with part of the agreement being to operate the stores under the Big Lots brand.

Some locations already reopened on April 10, and another 55 locations will reopen on May 1, with two rounds of openings happening through early June.

Variety Wholesalers promised “remodeled stores, a large selection of closeout deals and new merchandise categories, including apparel for the family and electronics.”

Nine stores in nine states reopened last week:

KENTUCKY

  • 1342 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling

LOUISIANA

  • 755 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

MISSISSIPPI

  • 2605 W Main St, Tupelo, MS; 5778 Hwy 80 E, Pearl

NORTH CAROLINA

  • 1432 E Dixie Dr, Asheboro

TENNESSEE

  • 1041 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville
  • 744 Nashville Pike, Gallatin
  • 220 Dickson Plaza Dr, Dickson

VIRGINIA

  • 2911 Hershberger Rd NW, Roanoke

Stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, West Virginia and several other states will reopen in the next three waves.

Stores that are set to open on May 1 are in 12 states, including Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The next group will open on May 15 in 13 states, with Florida added to the list of states, among others.

Additional locations will open by the end of June.

Once all the stores reopen, the entire chain will have a grand opening celebration in the fall.

“We know the stores won’t be perfect to start, but each week, we’ll add more new products as we build towards the grand opening celebration in the fall,” the company said in a news release.

Variety Wholesalers is not the only company that purchased shuttered Big Lots locations.

Ocean State Job Lot said last month that it would buy 15 stores in Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also said it has purchased 40 closed Big Lots locations.

At the time of the bankruptcy, the original Big Lots had more than 800 locations nationwide.

Latest consumer headlines:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!