MLB owners approve Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas

Oakland Athletics The Oakland Athletics play the Texas Rangers on May 26, 2022, in Oakland, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, File)

The Oakland Athletics are set to move to Las Vegas after Major League Baseball team owners unanimously voted to approve the franchise’s relocation to Sin City, according to multiple reports.

The vote Thursday morning was 30-0 in favor of approving a plan from A’s owner John Fisher to move the team to Las Vegas, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

It brings the team orne step closer to becoming the fourth major sports franchise in Las Vegas, KSNV reported. The city currently hosts the National Hockey League’s Golden Knights, the Women’s National Basketball Association’s Aces and the National Football League’s Raiders.

The MLB did not immediately confirm the vote.

The plan to relocate the A’s came together after years of complaints about the Oakland Coliseum and difficulties getting government help to build a new ballpark in the San Francisco Bay Area, The Associated Press reported. The A’s lease of the Coliseum is set to end after the 2024 season, according to The Mercury News.

In June, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed into law a public financing package to help the A’s build a new stadium on the Las Vegas Strip, with work expected to be completed by 2027, at the earliest, according to the AP.

An MLB team owner, who was not identified by name, told USA Today that in the interim, the A’s plan to play at a revolving series of sites.

The proposed relocation needed approval from at least 75% of MLB team owners to move forward.