Missing Titanic tourist sub: Search effort continues

Titanic Authorities launched a search after a submersible vanished in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, June 18, 2023, during a trip to see the wreckage of the Titanic. (Xavier Desmier/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, File)

Authorities have searched more than 10,000 square miles for signs of a submersible that vanished Sunday during a trip to see the wreckage of the Titanic.

The submersible, owned by OceanGate Expeditions, had five people onboard when it went into the water about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, the U.S. Coast Guard said. By sea and air, U.S. and Canadian officials have searched an area bigger than the state of Vermont.

#Update A Canadian Aircraft P3 Aurora has arrived on scene to conduct sonar searches.



The R/V Polar Prince and R/V Deep Energy are continuing their surface searches.



Total search area completed as of this morning is 10,000 SQ miles.#Titanic — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 20, 2023

“We’re working very closely at this point to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can do to locate the submersible and rescue those on board,” Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger said Monday at a news conference. He noted at the time that officials believed the submersible had between 70 to 96 hours of emergency capabilities onboard.

The Coast Guard is expected to share an update on the search effort at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the Polar Prince, a Canadian research vessel, lost contact with OceanGate’s submersible during a dive on Sunday morning. On Monday night, officials with OceanGate Expeditions said they were “exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely.”

“Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families,” the company said. “We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible. We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers.”

The Titanic was a British passenger liner and the largest ship of its time. It hit an iceberg and sank in the Atlantic Ocean during its maiden voyage in 1912, killing more than 1,500 of the roughly 2,220 people onboard.

The wreckage of the ship sits about 380 nautical miles south of Newfoundland in Canada at a depth of about 12,800 feet.