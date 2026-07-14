‘Miracle on the Hudson’ pilot, Sully Sullenberger, reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis

FILE PHOTO: Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger attends PaleyLive NY: "Miracle On The Hudson: How 'Sully' And Flight 1549 Inspired A Nation" at Paley Museum on January 11, 2024, in New York City. The former pilot has announced he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

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He told People magazine that he had a photographic memory, but he was having trouble remembering things about a year ago.

Sullenberger, 75, told the publication, “I recently found out I have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.”

The unassuming pilot became a national treasure when he landed US Airways Flight 1549 in the middle of the Hudson River on Jan. 15 2009.

A bird had hit the plane’s engine, destroying it.

All 155 passengers and crew on board the plane survived the water landing. Sully retired from commercial flying in 2010, TMZ reported.

“My doctor, Dr. Gil Rabinovici with UCSF Medical Center, has opened my eyes to the prevalence of Alzheimer’s,” Sullenberger said. “This disease, he has told me, spares no age group and impacts millions of people around the world. It is the unwanted visitor at the door.”

About 6.7 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number is expected to double by 2060.

The Alzheimer’s Association said the number is higher, with more than 7 million people in the U.S. having it.

Sullenberger’s wife said that the disease has not changed her husband much.

“Just as he was the same steady person before and after Flight 1549, he is the same steady person now, before and after this diagnosis,” Lorrie Sullenberger told People.

“That strength and steadiness is guiding us as a family. We’re supporting him on this journey that we now walk with so many other families. Though the future is uncertain, we continue to live our lives, have hope, and find joy in the everyday.”

Jeff Skiles, who was the flight’s first officer on that fateful day 17 years ago, said he was shocked to hear the news.

“Sully is larger than life, even to me,” Skiles said, adding that “you wouldn’t even know” that anything was wrong with Sully. “He’s somebody that I’ve always looked up to and I think a lot of other people do, too. Hopefully, it’s going to progress slowly and he’s going to be able to create the kind of life going forward that he would be proud of.”

Sully said a lifetime of service hasn’t changed, despite the diagnosis.

“I have advocated for the safety of the traveling public for decades. And, of course, after the landing of Flight 1549 in the Hudson River, I used the greater voice afforded to me by ‘The Miracle on the Hudson’ to further aviation safety by speaking out on the many issues facing the industry,” he explained. “I was proud to work with many colleagues, fighting for increased pilot training, more pilot rest, in favor of the two-pilot rule, on increased technology issues, and more.”

“This new phase of my life has challenged what it means to be of service,” he says. “And the answer is to speak up. It is my hope that by sharing this, other families living in the shadows with this disease will feel they too can step forward. And about hope. So many people told us after Flight 1549, that the outcome gave them hope. Lorrie, my incredible partner of 37 years, says we can all use a little of that hope right now.”

Sully is scheduled to be inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame in September. He will also take time to enjoy the future with his family, including spending time with his granddaughter.

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